US President Donald Trump has visited the CIA's headquarters to thank personnel of America's intelligence services

During his visit on Saturday, Trump told intelligence officials: "I am so behind you."

Trump previously criticised intelligence officials after they concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed hackers to breach Democratic emails to try to boost Trump's presidential election campaign.

Then, after leaks about an unsubstantiated dossier compiled by a private security firm suggesting Moscow had compromising information about him, Trump blamed intelligence agencies for using Nazi-like tactics.

That drew an unusual public rebuke from outgoing CIA Director John Brennan and raised fears about the impact that sagging morale at the agencies could have on US security.

Trump also denied that he feuded with America's intelligence agencies - telling CIA officers that it was "exactly the opposite."

The president is addressing about 400 CIA employees at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on his first full day in office.