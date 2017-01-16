© NASA



UFO fanatics say we are not alone in the universe and that astronauts are trying to hide itAlien hunters have claimed astronauts on board the International Space Station are deliberately hiding evidence of UFO's.In video uploaded by UFO experts Secure 10 and apparently filmed from the ISS, an astronaut can be seen filming the view from outer space. with the earth lit up in the backgroundBut when mysterious moving and glowing lights appear in the distance, the astronaut puts his hand in front of the camera or pans away to cover up the lights.An astronaut appears to cover up a mysterious glowing light in outer spaceIt's a similar story when a eerie cartwheeling light form is seen zooming across the earth. Once again a white suited hand can be seen covering the view or moving the camera.Conspiracy theorists say it is proof that we are not alone in the universe and that the government is lying to people.And the clips have certainly convinced UFO fans and sceptics alike of the existence of extraterrestrial life, who say the video exposes a government cover-up.One poster said: "These are some incredible clips, I've never seen any of them. How could anyone possibly debunk these?﻿" while a conspiracy theorist said "I bet aliens are actually truthful to their people that we "aliens do exist" while our government lies to us﻿.Are astronauts covering up evidence of UFO's?Last month a CCTV camera captured a UFO hovering over Sheffield city centre before rising into the night sky. Footage of the supposed alien spacecraft, titled 'UFO in Sheffield', has racked up more than 10,000 views since it was posted on YouTube.And two weeks ago a Mirror reader shared an incredible video that appeared to show a UFO mothership flashing signals to a smaller craft in Lake, Isle of Wight.