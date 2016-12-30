Health & Wellness
Is "legal weed" making you sick? Mysterious illness tied to marijuana use on the rise
CBS News
Wed, 28 Dec 2016 18:59 UTC
"The first question he asked was if I was taking hot showers to find relief. When he asked me that question, I basically fell into tears because I knew he had an answer," Crowder said.
The answer was cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS. It's caused by heavy, long-term use of various forms of marijuana. For unclear reasons, the nausea and vomiting are relieved by hot showers or baths.
"They'll often present to the emergency department three, four, five different times before we can sort this out," said Dr. Kennon Heard, an emergency room physician at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.
He co-authored a study showing that since 2009, when medical marijuana became widely available, emergency room visits diagnoses for CHS in two Colorado hospitals nearly doubled. In 2012, the state legalized recreational marijuana.
Outside of Colorado, when patients do end up in an emergency room, the diagnosis is often missed. Partly because doctors don't know about CHS, and partly because patients don't want to admit to using a substance that's illegal.
CHS can lead to dehydration and kidney failure, but usually resolves within days of stopping drug use. That's what happened with Crowder, who has been off all forms of marijuana for seven months.
CHS has only been recognized for about the past decade, and nobody knows exactly how many people suffer from it. But as more states move towards the legalization of marijuana, emergency room physicians like Dr. Heard are eager to make sure both doctors and patients have CHS on their radar.
Reader Comments
Could be caused by GMO marijuana that the government is making, anything GMO is a threat to the soil and humanity
Quite right, on all counts.
I've never been much of a marijuana smoker, although I did go through a little pothead phase when I was in my late teens. After that I was just the kind of person that when handed a spliff at a party or whatever I would probably have a lug or two. Since the early 2000's no more though, 'cause to me, modern day weed barely even resembles marijuana. I'm from Brixton and I know the difference between marijuana and not marijuana, and what weed-heads smoke these days is not marijuana.
Agreed. The pot of a few decades ago is to modern refer what beer is to grain alcohol.
Then drink a pint or two and wonder why you can barely get out of bed and have the shakes in the morning.
aha, aha, aha. more than likely this guy was smoking weed cultivated with seven dust. most colorado pot growers use it. and all mexican pot growers use it. i would say that drug culture is on the slide down.
Naturally, the users display their prejudices. I'm supposed to discount the observations and working hypotheses of emergency room
physicians over the rantings of some addicts.
Carolina4: I notice you can't even spell Sevin correctly. A half minute spent searching on the side effects would have saved you the trouble of showing your ignorant wishful thinking.
btw, I was a user in the past. I conclude that it took away more than it gave, so stopped.
I do not favor keeping it illegal. That is a profoundly stupid solution. Neither governments, users, nor suppliers would be happy with my solution, though. Just keep in mind that the true drug crime is exploitation.
No profiteering
No taxes to general fund. Only proper use is to cover direct social cost.
User bear the social cost.
WHAT IS CANNABINOID HYPEREMESIS SYNDROME?
.......CHS is a very rare syndrome and is easily cured by stopping the consumption of cannabis. This should not, by any means, hurt marijuana’s reputation for being the safest recreational drug around, but people need to be aware of the syndrome’s existence. If you know anyone with these symptoms tell him or her go to a doctor and stop smoking..... [Link]
Anything in this world can be abused and there are generally health consequences involved.
People need to slow down and find peace within themselves as opposed to seeking it out from an external source.
This syndrome is just Nature's way of saying, "take a break".
This guy Crowder must have been a freaking chronic.
just over use. I have a buddy that is smoking every 20 minutes....it's getting kind of annoying actually. And maybe it's these types of people getting this aliment. Even too much water can kill you so........
C'mon SOTT. This article is total garbage.