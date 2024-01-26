In a statement released on the White House briefing website, President Biden said early Friday:
My Administration is announcing today a Bidentemporary pause on pending decisions of Liquefied Natural Gas exports - with the exception of unanticipated and immediate national security emergencies.
During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America's energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.Biden (or maybe his speech writers) justified the new strategy by hyping climate doom, indicating, "In every corner of the country and the world, people are suffering the devastating toll of climate change."
Comment: Europe will once again get to realise that the US is not a reliable partner and that they have dished the most reliable partner they had, Russia. Moving forward, Europe could find themselves with a great shortage of gas unless they patch up relations with Russia. The current crop of European 'leaders' are unlikely to be the ones to make such a change.
Furthermore, the president said, "Wildfires destroying whole neighborhoods and forcing families to leave their communities behind. Record temperatures affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, especially the most vulnerable."
Comment: As Tony Heller and others have shown, then US wildfires have declined continuously over the last 100 years as the graph below shows:
According to The New York Times, ahead of the decision, the Biden team met with Alex Haraus, a 25-year-old Colorado social media influencer who has led a social media campaign against LNG projects in the Gulf.
As a reminder,2023 saw U.S. seaborne crude exports averaged 4 million b/d, an all-time high and up 19% year on year.
"Europe continues to grow increasingly reliant on U.S. energy — not just LNG [liquefied natural gas] but across the board."Climate warriors in the Biden administration are walking a dangerous line ahead of the election to appease environmentalists. At the same time, this move could jeopardize LNG production and harm the economy and even national security.
Bloomberg warned:
"The pause is set to at least temporarily stall projects in development, including Commonwealth LNG, Energy Transfer LP, and Venture Global LNG Inc. facilities planned in Louisiana."And, of course, the president had to blame "MAGA Republicans" for "willfully denying the urgency of the climate crisis" and "condemning the American people to a dangerous future."
Biden also noted, "We will not cede to special interests."
Nearly three dozen oil and gas groups warned in a letter Wednesday to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm that Biden's move is a "major mistake":
We wonder how Europe will feel about their energy security... as Biden continues to pressure Putin?
In every corner of the country, everyday people are suffering because government is trying to crawl further up our asses. Pollution is the problem Climate Change is being used to hide from the people and 70% of all pollution comes from corporate activity. The US Military is the single largest polluter on the planet and they are exempt from environmental controls meant to limit pollution. Our climate is in constant flux, but our environment is being poisoned by people who constantly tell the public the climate is changing. Also, most of our LNG exports go to Europe, and Europe is getting tired of supporting Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza because European governments are losing support fast.