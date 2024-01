My Administration is announcing today a Bidentemporary pause on pending decisions of Liquefied Natural Gas exports - with the exception of unanticipated and immediate national security emergencies.

During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America's energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.

" Europe continues to grow increasingly reliant on U.S. energy — not just LNG [liquefied natural gas] but across the board."

"The pause is set to at least temporarily stall projects in development, including Commonwealth LNG, Energy Transfer LP, and Venture Global LNG Inc. facilities planned in Louisiana."

Global warming warriors in the White House plan to announce a new strategy later today:In a statement released on the White House briefing website , President Biden said early Friday:, indicating, "In every corner of the country and the world, people are suffering the devastating toll of climate change."Furthermore, the president said, "Wildfires destroying whole neighborhoods and forcing families to leave their communities behind. Record temperatures affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, especially the most vulnerable."According to The New York Times,As a reminder,2023 sawand up 19% year on year.Reid I'Anson, senior commodity analyst at Kpler, told FreightWaves.Climate warriors in the Biden administration are walking a dangerous line ahead of the election to appease environmentalists. At the same time, this move could jeopardize LNG production and harm the economy and even national security.Bloomberg warned:Biden also noted, "We will not cede to special interests."Nearly three dozen oil and gas groups warned in a letter Wednesday to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm that Biden's move is a "major mistake":