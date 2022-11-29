NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

Excess deaths - the numbers of people who die on a weekly basis above the 5-year-average - are up way higher today than they were in 2020, yet the media is not sounding the alarm. Instead it's being calmly reported that the massive jump in energy prices in Europe this year will translate into the additional, preventable deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the first semi-official warnings from European leaders that they've been duped into destroying European food and energy supplies in order to transplant much of Europe's industrial base to the USA, warning that "the Continent [is] turning into an industrial wasteland."And it's all being done under everyone's nose under the guise of 'saving the poor Ukrainian people' and 'saving the planet'...01:56:52— 80.3 MBThis podcast will shortly also be available to view, share and download on Rumble.