© Mohammed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty



At leastafter Israeli tanks opened fire at Gazans lined up to receive humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, north of the strip."The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre against ... hungry [Gazans] who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza, resulting in 20 martyrs and the injury of 150," Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.that arrived at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which lacks medical capabilities," Qudra said.Al-Shifa Hospital has been bombarded, raided, and emptied at gunpoint by Israeli troops since the start of the war in Gaza.The hospital "only has a few working doctors," Qudra added.Thursday's massacre crowded shelter in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis.At leastcondition, senior UNRWA official Thomas White said.An Israeli tank shell struck the building in a shelter housing thousands of displaced Palestinians on Wednesday.Tel Aviv said it has "currently ruled out" that its forces were responsible but was still investigating., which came following US advice to avoid harming civilians. Despite this, clashes still rage across all of Gaza, including the north - where Israel claims Hamas has been dismantled.In the south, particularly in Khan Yunis, heavy clashes with the Palestinian resistance are constant, and"Persistent attacks on civilian sites in Khan Younis are utterly unacceptable and must stop immediately. People are being killed and injured. As fighting intensifies around hospitals and shelters hosting the displaced, people are trapped inside, and White went on to say."The situation in Khan Younis