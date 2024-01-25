"The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre against ... hungry [Gazans] who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza, resulting in 20 martyrs and the injury of 150," Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.
"The number of martyrs is likely to increase as a result of dozens of serious injuries that arrived at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which lacks medical capabilities," Qudra said.
Comment: Footage:
Al-Shifa Hospital has been bombarded, raided, and emptied at gunpoint by Israeli troops since the start of the war in Gaza.
The hospital "only has a few working doctors," Qudra added.
Thursday's massacre came one day after the Israeli army attacked a crowded shelter in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis.
At least 12 were killed and 75 were wounded in the attack, including 15 who are in critical condition, senior UNRWA official Thomas White said.
An Israeli tank shell struck the building in a shelter housing thousands of displaced Palestinians on Wednesday.
Tel Aviv said it has "currently ruled out" that its forces were responsible but was still investigating.
Israel has withdrawn some of its forces from Gaza in a limited scale-back of ground operations, which came following US advice to avoid harming civilians. Despite this, clashes still rage across all of Gaza, including the north - where Israel claims Hamas has been dismantled.
Comment: Indeed, Israel has pulled out some troops, but it hasn't pulled back on its genocide: Israel withdraws troop division from Gaza for 'R&R, training', US prepares to send 1,500 troops to Syria, Iraq
In the south, particularly in Khan Yunis, heavy clashes with the Palestinian resistance are constant, and Israeli warplanes continue to conduct daily carpet bombing campaigns.
Two of Khan Yunis' main hospitals, Al-Nasser Hospital and Al-Amal Hospital, remain "encircled" by the invading army as thousands of "terrified staff, patients and displaced people are trapped inside," the UN said.
"Persistent attacks on civilian sites in Khan Younis are utterly unacceptable and must stop immediately. People are being killed and injured. As fighting intensifies around hospitals and shelters hosting the displaced, people are trapped inside, and lifesaving operations are impeded," White went on to say.
"The situation in Khan Younis underscores a consistent failure to uphold the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law: distinction, proportionality, and precautions in carrying out attacks. This is unacceptable and abhorrent and must stop."
This morning there is news of a family trying to get through the Gaza 'safe zone' waving a white flag. The flag bearer was shot in the chest and killed.
One could say that it is predictable that the Jews set up these 'safe zones' and then use them for target practice.
Although the Jews are disgusting, what makes me even sicker are the media outlets and members of governments defending these war crimes committed by Jews.
"Never again" says the Jews. Bullshite says I, you started this and now Amalek needs to step in and finish it.
"Make Amalek Great Again!"