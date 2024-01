© Screenshot Twitter Trump War Room

Social media went ballistic after President Joe Biden gave a speech that devolved into a word salad bad enough to rival his vice president and yet his supporters clapped enthusiastically. Biden , speaking alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Virginia on Tuesday, tried to emphasize the issue of abortion heading into the 2024 race.But social media sleuths took Biden to task for his speech.Outkick's Tomi Lahren challenged viewers to "caption this."Other users joked that "idiots just blindly cheer while Grandpa has a stroke on stage."Another user said, "Bosses in news companies are going to torture their least favorite employees by assigning them Biden subtitles duty."But perhaps the question shouldn't be "what the hell did our president just say?"