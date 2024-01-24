Joe Biden
Social media went ballistic after President Joe Biden gave a speech that devolved into a word salad bad enough to rival his vice president and yet his supporters clapped enthusiastically.

Biden, speaking alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Virginia on Tuesday, tried to emphasize the issue of abortion heading into the 2024 race.

"We'll teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson, don't mess with the women of America unless you want to get the benefit," Biden said, slurring the entire time and forcing people who are transcribing it to listen several times.

Yet for some reason, the crowd went BALLISTIC. Enthusiasm not seen for Biden since, well, never.

But social media sleuths took Biden to task for his speech.

Greg Price, who does communications for the State Freedom Caucus Network and is also a former Caller employee, tweeted, "I love how nothing he said made any sense here yet the people still clapped and cheered like brainless seals."


Outkick's Tomi Lahren challenged viewers to "caption this."

Other users joked that "idiots just blindly cheer while Grandpa has a stroke on stage."

Another user said, "Bosses in news companies are going to torture their least favorite employees by assigning them Biden subtitles duty."

But perhaps the question shouldn't be "what the hell did our president just say?"

Maybe we should start with something a little easier.

Mr. President, what is a woman?