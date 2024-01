Joe Biden on Monday returned from his weekend vacation in Camp David and traveled to Philadelphia to serve food at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization for MLK Jr. Day.This is Biden's third visit to Philabundance for MLK Day.At one point during his visit to Philabundance, Biden set his sights on a little girl and used a bag of apples to entice her.Last Friday Biden leaned forward and scared a young girl at a coffee shop in Allentown, Pennsylvania.She recoiled as Biden whispered in her ear.