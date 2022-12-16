Biden insisted we have to "protect" transgender children by giving them the "care they need" (i.e. sex changes) "so they know they are loved."
"Folks, racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia -- they are all connected."
Biden made the comments while signing a GOP-backed bill to enshrine gay marriage and interracial marriage into law.
Another speech Biden gave in 2013 in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month may further illuminate the "connection" he was getting at.
From New York Magazine, MAY 22, 2013, "Biden Praises Jews, Goes Too Far, Accidentally Thrills Anti-Semites":
Joe Biden spoke last night in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month. [...]"Biden's intentions here are obviously as friendly as can be, but the execution is awkward," commented NY Mag's Jonathan Chait at the time. "The main problem here is that gay rights, unlike black civil rights, are politically controversial at the moment."
Biden's remarks were not anti-Semitic. They were very, very philo-Semitic. The thrust of his largely unscripted monologue is that Jews have contributed enormously to the United States. That's obviously a standard spiel for praising any ethnic group, but Biden took care to emphasize that Jews have not just contributed their share to the United States, but far more:
The Jewish people have contributed greatly to America. No group has had such an outsized influence per capita as all of you standing before you, and all of those who went before me and all of those who went before you ...
You make up 11 percent of the seats in the United States Congress. You make up one-third of all Nobel laureates ...
I think you, as usual, underestimate the impact of Jewish heritage. I really mean that. I think you vastly underestimate the impact you've had on the development of this nation.
... "The embrace of immigration" is part of that, as is the involvement of Jews in social justice movements.
"You can't talk about the civil rights movement in this country without talking about Jewish freedom riders and Jack Greenberg," he said, telling a story about seeing a group of Jewish activists at a segregated movie theater in Delaware. "You can't talk about the women's movement without talking about Betty Friedan" ...
"I believe what affects the movements in America, what affects our attitudes in America are as much the culture and the arts as anything else," he said. That's why he spoke out on gay marriage "apparently a little ahead of time."
"It wasn't anything we legislatively did. It was 'Will and Grace,' it was the social media. Literally. That's what changed peoples' attitudes. That's why I was so certain that the vast majority of people would embrace and rapidly embrace" gay marriage, Biden said.
"Think behind of all that, I bet you 85 percent of those changes, whether it's in Hollywood or social media are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry. The influence is immense, the influence is immense. And, I might add, it is all to the good."
Now that attitudes on gay marriage have changed, the goal post has shifted to normalizing child sex changes and transgenderism.
Biden's transgender Assistant Health Secretary Admiral Rachel Levine said earlier this year that the White House is working to "empower" kids to get puberty blockers and sex change surgeries.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has threatened to hold states "accountable" if they ban child sex change surgeries and Biden has used his bully pulpit to declare it "morally wrong" to ban the macabre procedures.
If you oppose these child sex change surgeries and think children should not be given cross-sex hormones and dangerous puberty blockers, then according to Joe Biden you are a racist, homophobic, transphobic anti-Semite.
It's all connected!
