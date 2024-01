© Corporal Rebecca Brown, RLC/Army



The British public will be called up to fight if the UK goes to war because the military is too small , the head of the Army is to warn.General Sir Patrick Sanders will stress the need for the Government to "mobilise the nation" in the event of war with Russia in a speech on Wednesday.Adml Rob Bauer said that nations needed to be prepared to "find more people if it comes to war", and toGen Sir Patrick, who will stand down as Chief of the General Staff in six months, will make his speech at the International Armoured Vehicles expo in Twickenham.In 2022, Gen Sir Patrick used a speech to warn that the UK was facing its "1937 moment" over the war in Ukraine, and said Britain must be ready to "fight and win" to ward off the threat from Russia.Vladimir Putin is on the front foot in Ukraine and has tripled Russia's military expenditure, while Nato is struggling to replenish weapon stocks it has given to Kyiv.Meanwhile, the US is struggling to pass a $100 billion military aid package for Ukraine amid Republican opposition, with defence sources warning that if Donald Trump wins the presidential race it will hand Russia victory.Mr Trump has previously pledged to end the supply of American munitions which have been used to win back territory captured by Russia since February 2022.On Tuesday, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, met with the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, where he urged others to join the UK in increasing their aid.The UK spends 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence, and Mr Shapps has said he would like to increase this to 3 per cent, though he failed to set a date last week for the target.Cabinet tensions over defence spending have emerged as Penny Mordaunt, the former secretary of state, warned Mr Shapps earlier this week that Britain's national interests were at risk unless the Royal Navy kept pace with hostile nations.The Royal Navy is struggling to hire more than the other forces, with just 29,000 full-time recruits.HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll will be decommissioned this year, with the crews sent to work across the new fleet of Type 26 frigates as they come into service.It comes as the forces struggle to retain female personnel amid a sex harassment crisis engulfing the military.In 2012, Capita was awarded a 10-year contract by the MoD to work on its recruitment. In 2020, this was extended by two years.This year, having been given the task of recruiting 9,813 people, Capita admitted it has so far only recruited 5,000.It came as Ukraine was hit by a wave of Russian missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that killed eight people and wounded dozens in Kyiv and Kharkiv.