dropped from about 70% to 34%

The Air Force has loosened its restrictions on body fat for new recruits, one of the latest moves to grow the pool of potential applicants amid the military's recruiting crisis.Officials changed the body fat standard based on the recommendation of a team, led by Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, that was formed to look at recruiting challenges.The change reflects an attempt to adapt to the national obesity crisis that has stymied military recruiting compared to earlier, svelter decades.Halfway through the fiscal year, the active duty Air Force has brought in less than 50% of its goal of 26,877 new airmen for 2023. Around 11,200 recruits have come in so far, Miller said.Weight isn't the only factor holding the Air Force back. A strong civilian job market and a lack of interest in the military have become major roadblocks among young Americans, recruiting officials say. And the Pentagon still has dozens of other health restrictions, from eczema to diabetes to antidepressant use, that could disqualify applicants.Whatever their body composition when they join, new airmen will be subjected to the same annual fitness tests and standards as everyone else.This month, the Air Force is beginning its new body composition test that relies on a person's height-to-waist ratio, rather than measuring abdominal circumference to judge their health. The service cautions that excess belly fat can increase a person's risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal injuries.To calculate the ratio, service members are instructed to wrap a measuring tape around the narrowest point of the abdomen — the "midpoint between the lowest rib and the top of the hip bone," the Air Force said. Divide that number by height in inches.People meet the new standard if that totals less than 0.55, or are considered "high risk" if they exceed 0.55.While people won't be punished for at least a year if they don't pass, commanders can still reprimand troops for missing subsequent tests or appointments. And if an airman isn't in better shape after 12 months, the service will send them to a formal fitness program and consider taking administrative action, including separation. Rachel S. Cohen joined Air Force Times as senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), the Washington Post, and others.