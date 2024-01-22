© AP Archive



Robert Fico also accuses Ukraine of being one of 'most corrupt countries' in world, under total 'influence and control of the US'.Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his opposition to Ukraine's bid for NATO membership ahead of his visit to Kiev next week, saying he will veto the move andFico told public broadcaster RVTS on Saturday that "Ukraine is under the total influence and control of the United States."he said categorically.Fico believed thatUkraine officially submitted its application for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022, following Russia's occupation of four Ukrainian provinces.However, NATO allies appear divided on the issue, with some arguing that adding a new member in the middle of a war is not a priority.Moreover, the Slovakian premier maintained that there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022."There has to be some kind of compromise, which will be very painful for both sides," he added.