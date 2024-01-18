© Oliver Pilon/SOPFEU/AFP/Getty Images



A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court thata small community located around 425 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.Charron read an agreed statement of facts detailing that thePosts on Pare's Facebook page — where he regularly posted about the wildfires, including claims that the fires had been deliberately set by the government to trick people into believing in climate change —A pre-sentencing report has been ordered that will consider both Pare's mental state and the risk he poses to public safety.