Hunter Biden was loaded in more ways than one in October 2018, federal prosecutors alleged Tuesday in a scathing response to the first son's attempt to dismiss weapons charges against him.Five years after the now-53-year-old's sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden dumped Hunter's firearm in a trash can behind a grocery store in Delaware, FBI officials re-examined the pistol Weiss' team was responding to a motion to dismiss the gun charges filed by Hunter Biden's lawyers last month.Prosecutors noted that Hunter Biden plowed ahead with writing the book after he was made aware that local authorities had recovered the weapon from an elderly man who was sorting recyclables from the trash can and that there was an ongoing federal investigation into the matter.They also pointed to messages, including ones Hunter exchanged with Hallie, who had discarded the weapon about 11 days after he bought it.Hunter Biden's legal team, led by attorney Abbe Lowell, has claimed Weiss caved to "political pressure" by bringing the firearm charges in Delaware.This past July, Hunter Biden was poised to enter a jail-free plea agreement for two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay taxes and enter a diversion program for the felony federal firearms charge.But the deal imploded during a dramatic courtroom hearing once it became clear to the first son's attorneys that the deal was not meant to provide blanket immunity from prosecution for other offenses.A month later, Weiss, the Delaware US Attorney, was granted special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland."Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter's last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought," Lowell said last month Prosecutors blistered the defense attorney's claim on Tuesday.Hunter Biden has used his drug addiction and recovery efforts — he now claims to have achieved sobriety — as a cudgel against congressional and legal scrutiny."My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against [President Biden], and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago - charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware," he wrote in a USA Today op-ed last year Lowell's firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Last month, Hunter Biden declined to testify before the GOP-led House impeachment inquiry in defiance of a subpoena after demanding a public appearance, which Republicans refused.He is now reportedly in negotiations to appear before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.