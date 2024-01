© ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was rushed to the hospital after experiencing nausea and hip pain doctors identified as a urinary tract infection, the Pentagon revealed Tuesday.Austin was placed in the Intensive Care Unit on Jan. 2 for monitoring and care, the statement said, while the hospital resolved the infection."Further evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines," causing a backup that required the hospital to drain Austin's stomach which a nasal tube, the statement said."He has progressed steadily throughout his stay. His infection has cleared. He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process," the statement continued."His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," the statement read.At the time, it was unclear whether and for how long Austin might have been sedated during the elective procedure and the Pentagon declined to provide details.Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks performed some duties of the secretary while on vacation without knowing Austin was in the hospital. Neither she nor top White House officials, including President Joe Biden, knew until three days after Austin was admitted to the hospital the second time.