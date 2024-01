© Maya Alleruzzo, AP



Austin spent days in ICU, many at Pentagon were unaware

Lack of candor seen as national security risk

Will it add fuel to the fire for Joe Biden?

WASHINGTON - The White House promised on President Joe Biden 's first day in office that the new administration would bring transparency and trust back to government.But the secrecy surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin 's hospitalization is casting doubts on whether the administration is living up to that promise., a former diplomat and expert in crisis communications who worked in the White House under then-President Barack Obama. "This is not a minor miscommunication. It's about the confidence that our national security structure has in its leadership and that the leadership is acting in a transparent way."Austin, 70, remained at Walter Reed on Sunday and is recovering well from his still-undisclosed illness, according to his spokesman, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.Austin was hospitalized Jan. 1 after complications from an elective procedure sickened him so severely that he spent four days in the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.One senior Defense official called the controversy an ongoing exercise in unforced errors. Ryder didn't issue a statement until late Friday that Austin had been hospitalized.On Sunday, Defense officials told USA TODAY that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who had been standing in for Austin as required by law, hadn't been told for days that he'd been hospitalized.But the steady drip of alarming news about the health of the Defense secretary, second in the chain of command to the president, has eroded faith in the military, the senior Defense official said.The situation astounded Peter Feaver, a political science professor at Duke University and an expert in civilian-military relations.For Biden, the timing of Austin's secrecy is particularly problematic.On Friday, just hours after learning of Austin's illness, Biden delivered a major campaign speech in which he warned that democracy itself will be on the ballot in this fall's election, when he is expected to again face Trump for the presidency.What's more, Israel and Hamas are at war in the Middle East, the U.S. and its allies have warned Iran-backed Houthi rebels to cease their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, and the Biden administration is pushing Congress to approve a military aid package for Ukraine in its war against Russia.Austin's decision to keep Biden out of the loop raises questions not only about the administration's commitment to transparency but about whether Biden has control of his Cabinet, said Scott Jennings, a GOP strategist who worked in the White House under President George W. Bush.Bruen said the lack of candor about Austin's illness underscores that both the Pentagon and the White House National Security Council operate in a culture of secrecy. "That is, quite frankly, detrimental to our national security system and just plain dangerous," he said."There's a false belief that they can brush this stuff under the rug, they can try to blow past some of the blowback," Bruen said. "Those of us who've raised questions along the way are often tarred and feathered by folks in the administration because we have been pushing for them to live up to their promises. They, I think, do a better job with the speeches and the slogans than they do when it comes to the actions."The White House insists the administration has not abandoned its commitment to transparency."From his first day in office, President Biden has made transparency to the American people a centerpiece of the way his administration operates. That has not changed," said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.Biden appreciates Austin taking ownership of his actions and pledging to improve transparency going forward, Watson said. "He continues to have full trust and confidence in the secretary," she said.Michael Collins covers the White House. Tom Vanden Brook covers the Pentagon. Follow Collins on X, formerly Twitter, @mcollinsNEWS and Vandenbrook @tvandenbrook.