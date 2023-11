Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a four-day ceasefire which will entail the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for 150 hostages held by Israeli forces.In an article titled " Biden admin officials see proof their strategy is working in hostage deal ," Politico describes the deal asand reports that White House officials are calling itWhich is an entirely inappropriate level of verbal fellatio for an achievement as minimal as not murdering children for a few days.Tucked away many paragraphs into this report is a sentence which is getting a lot of attention on social media today saying that according to Politico's sources there has been some resistance to the pause in fighting within the administration due to"And there was some concern in the administration about an unintended consequence of the pause: thatPolitico reports.In other words, theabout the Israeli massacre of civilians in Gaza, becauseThey are worried that the public will become more aware of facts and truth.Needless to say, if you're standing on the right side of history you're not typically worried about journalists reporting true facts about current events and thereby damaging public support for your agendas. But that is the side that the US and Israel have always stood on, imprisoning Julian Assange for doing good journalism on US war crimesDuring Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza in 2021 the IDF reportedly targeted more than 20 Palestinian press institutions in the enclave, as well as the tower hosting the international outlets AP and Al Jazeera . During this current onslaughtsometimes by actively bombing their homes where they live with their families . The IDF's campaign to wipe out inconvenient news reporters has resulted in theBoth the US and Israel have been attacking the press in this way because their governments understand thatThey understand that while power is controlling what happens,Human consciousness is dominated by mental narratives, so if you can control society's dominant narratives, you can control the humans.This is why the powerful have been able to remain in power in our civilization — because they understand this, while we the public generally do not. That's why theythat's why theythat's whythat's whyand that's why the