Energy Monitor's parent company, GlobalData, recently released a report showing that Europe's biggest lithium reserves lie in the Donbass region of Russia. The former Ukrainian Shevchenkivske field in the Donetsk region and the Kruta Balka block in the Zaporizhzhia region are now part of Russia. These reserves add tremendously to Russia's humongous Lithium deposits (now 1.5M metric tons) and solidify the country's top ten position globally. If we consider other BRICS nations' reserves, including China (2M metric tons), EU industry is at a leverage point.
What's most significant about this is that the EU, and Germany in particular, desperately need the rare mineral to manufacture green energy technologies such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, and a wide variety of electronic devices. This text from the Critical Minerals Thematic Intelligence Report overview is telling:
"Critical minerals are key to transitioning to a low-carbon world. There are over 70 countries globally that have set net-zero targets and pledged to lower their emissions. However, these widespread measures for a greener future are straining natural resources, especially the minerals required to produce energy transition technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels..."The report goes on to reveal how these rare minerals are monopolized by just a few regions and how supply chain problems affect their recovery and distribution. In short, if Europe does not procure more Lithium, the energy transition EU President Ursula von der Leyen toots her horn about every other day will either be delayed or made unfeasible because of demand shortages.
While the United States, Australia, and a few Latin American countries hold the lion's share of Lithium reserves, EU access to these supplies will be expensive. In addition, the U.S. and these emerging nations will surely use the biggest part of their reserves for domestic needs.
The demand (need) for European Lithium supply is so intense, German CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter came right out and admitted the Russia-Ukraine conflict is all about the 500,000 tons or more of the mineral under the ground of the Donbass region. Kiesewetter said, "The European Union supports Ukraine because of lithium deposits in the Donbass." The politician also took note of the Donbass being part of Russia now, means Berlin's dependence on Moscow.
Kiesewetter, a retired colonel, is also suggesting that Germany provide Zelensky's regime with the highly accurate Taurus cruise missiles, which have a 500km range. The Swedish/German air-launched missile carries a 1,100-pound warhead and is essentially a bunker-buster type weapon. The missiles would be far more useful for Zelensky's remaining Nazi battalions than a few rusty old Leopard tanks. What the MP's statements mean, however, is that Germany and the EU intend on taking Ukraine's vast resources by force now. The Euromaidan Coup only got the Western elites' feet in the door, and now the singular order has few options left since the failed Ukraine offensive.
The EU commissars are in the process of slitting their own throats. Just the other day, the commission passed another round of sanctions aimed at Russia's luxury diamond exports to the bloc. This will not affect the average EU citizen, but the upper-middle class and the wealthy will have to fork over more Euros to get pretty round diamonds. The Americans (or British) blowing up the gas pipelines, the potential for grain shortages in the EU, and other key minerals Russia and nations friendly to her export begin to take their toll on an already shaky confederation of member states.
Consider what EU member states manufacture and export to elevate their GNP. In the lists here, you'll click on two vital exports. Cars and/or refined petroleum are vital to every country. Cars are, by far, the biggest import and export commodities. So, when these autos finally go electric, just imagine how desperate EU industry and consumers will be for Lithium! The Europeans will flounder if forced to import quantities of this strategic mineral from distant sources that have their own batteries to make. If there is a WWIII over the Russia/Ukraine situation, I am sure we'll be able to name it "The Great Lithium War."
But perhaps they can eat crow at the Chinese emperor's feet, for he controls most other lithium reserves ...