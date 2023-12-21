The incident place took place in the area of Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town.
"There are several dead and dozens of injured," police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Some students, in order to escape from the fire, climbed out of the windows and sat on the ledge - one of the girls could not resist and fell. She is the fourth victim of the attack
After the shooting, Kozak committed suicide. "The shooter jumped somewhere and died, this is a good outcome from the point of view of the tragedy, but we must analyze all this and then inform the public," said Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda.
"The shooter has been eliminated."
Czech interior minister, Vit Rakusan, also confirmed to media in the country that the shooter had died.
"Please follow the instructions of the police, the situation is serious," he said in a post on X.
"I am going straight to the place to familiarise myself with the situation."
Members of the public have been advised to leave the area, where The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design, are located.
"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email, seen by Reuters, said.
Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said both facilities had been evacuated.
Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague's rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.
I had class mates that knew some of the victims. 24 years later, in another country halfway around the world. My heart goes out to these victims.
True to the Sott comments above, you will see the country objects after the fact in the links I've provided.
God Bless the injured and maimed.