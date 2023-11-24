Society's Child
Gang of youths storm local village festival in southern France, stab teen to death, 17 injured
Frankie Elliott
Daily Mail
Sun, 19 Nov 2023 14:21 UTC
Daily Mail
Sun, 19 Nov 2023 14:21 UTC
A further eight people have been injured, after the ten youngsters tried to enter the event taking place in the Crepol village hall, near Drome, in south-east France at 2am this morning.
Two of those were rushed to the emergency section of Valence Hospital, while a further eight were taken care of by firefighters in a state of shock.
According to the village's mayor, Martine Lagut, the festival was a 'very simple ball' organized for 16 and 17-year-olds from the surrounding areas.
France Bleu Drôme Ardèche reports that the security guard at the entrance to the hall stopped the gang from entering the party, leading to a violent stabbing brawl breaking out in the village which is home to around 500 people.
According to the Valencia prosecutor's office, the security guard was stabbed and injured in the attack.
The 16-year-old is believed to have died on his way to the Lyon University Hospital.
The motive for the attack remains under investigation and the attackers remain on the run.
Mayor Lagut said to French news outlet Actu17: 'They [the attackers] did not come to have fun but to cause harm. This tragedy is mourning a family. They were children aged 16-17 from the surrounding villages who were there.
'Parents had already come to pick up their children. But some found themselves in the wrong place and at the wrong time. They were leaving and these young people arrived with knives to attack them for free.'
The teenager who was killed was a member of the FC Romans-Péage rugby club, a short drive from Crepol.
The club posted a photo of the young victim on Facebook, with the caption: 'What can we say in the face of the barbarity and the tragedy which affects us this morning.
'The club is touched in its flesh on November 19. Sport seems very futile to us.'
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Roman emperor was a trans woman, according to woke UK museum 'sensitive' to preferred pronouns
- Gang of youths storm local village festival in southern France, stab teen to death, 17 injured
- Best of the Web: Pentagon publishes proposal for the ethnic cleansing, colonization of Gaza and destruction of Lebanon
- Hungary's Orban warns EU will collapse if current model is not changed
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Polish truckers, farmers expand border blockade of Ukraine trucks over flood of cheap and contaminated imports
- 'Goddess particle': Earth slammed by ultra-powerful cosmic ray, and we have no idea where it came from
- Best of the Web: Right-wing populist Geert Wilders wins Dutch election
- Ex-CIA analyst: US responsible for Gaza genocide by empowering Netanyahu
- Best of the Web: Israel implemented 'mass Hannibal' directive on 7 October: Israeli pilot
- Putin names Russia's 'sacred duty' in Gaza
- Israel, Hamas cease-fire deal with hostage release is in final stages
- Ukraine 'concerned' by Western push for peace talks - security chief
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams blames Biden for city's budget woes: 'Yell at DC'
- Parliament speaker tells the truth: Russians have no rights in Ukraine
- Before Stuart Seldowitz's viral Islamophobic rant, the ex-Obama official harassed women, Russian diplomat's dog
- Best of the Web: Anti-woke central bank nemesis Javier Milei has won Argentina's presidential election
- Cartoon falls to cancel culture: In perilous times, free speech attacks are no laughing matter
- Best of the Web: Riot breaks out in Dublin, Ireland, after Algerian migrant stabs group of children outside school
- UK government blocking MP questions about Gaza-related activity at its Cyprus base
- Best of the Web: Pentagon publishes proposal for the ethnic cleansing, colonization of Gaza and destruction of Lebanon
- Hungary's Orban warns EU will collapse if current model is not changed
- Best of the Web: Right-wing populist Geert Wilders wins Dutch election
- Ex-CIA analyst: US responsible for Gaza genocide by empowering Netanyahu
- Best of the Web: Israel implemented 'mass Hannibal' directive on 7 October: Israeli pilot
- Putin names Russia's 'sacred duty' in Gaza
- Israel, Hamas cease-fire deal with hostage release is in final stages
- Ukraine 'concerned' by Western push for peace talks - security chief
- Parliament speaker tells the truth: Russians have no rights in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Anti-woke central bank nemesis Javier Milei has won Argentina's presidential election
- UK government blocking MP questions about Gaza-related activity at its Cyprus base
- Gaza: a pause before the storm
- Pinochet wannabe? Argentina's president-elect is not the libertarian he claims to be
- How Netanyahu falsifies the news
- Influential Israeli national security leader makes the case for genocide in Gaza
- Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
- Don't cry for Argentina. It is not worthy of your tears
- Gaza 4 day truce deal: What have Hamas, Israel and Qatar said?
- US providing Israel with satellite data of aid facilities in Gaza, which Tel Aviv later bombs
- Flashback: President Kirchner responds to Jewish leader's "third bombing" threat by hinting that Argentine Jewish leader is "in contact with foreign espionage agency"
- Roman emperor was a trans woman, according to woke UK museum 'sensitive' to preferred pronouns
- Gang of youths storm local village festival in southern France, stab teen to death, 17 injured
- Polish truckers, farmers expand border blockade of Ukraine trucks over flood of cheap and contaminated imports
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams blames Biden for city's budget woes: 'Yell at DC'
- Before Stuart Seldowitz's viral Islamophobic rant, the ex-Obama official harassed women, Russian diplomat's dog
- Cartoon falls to cancel culture: In perilous times, free speech attacks are no laughing matter
- Best of the Web: Riot breaks out in Dublin, Ireland, after Algerian migrant stabs group of children outside school
- SOTT Focus: We have had Enough! Stop Murdering Children NOW!
- Haaretz confirms Grayzone reporting it dismissed as 'conspiracy' showing Israel killed own festivalgoers
- 1,000 boats said set to leave Turkey for Gaza waters in new 'Freedom Flotilla'
- Israel-Palestine war: 70 yo woman says 'we walked into the unknown, uncertain of where we were headed'
- Flashback SOTT Focus: JFK: The Debris of History
- Why Democrats became the totalitarians they warned us about
- What have we learned about society over the last three and a half years?
- The COVID caper gradually unravels
- 1.1 million gallons of oil spills from pipeline in Gulf of Mexico, reason for leak yet to be determined
- There go those glorious EV transition plans — Australians are not buying
- Rumble suffers 'major DDoS attack' after CEO pledged to join Elon Musk to fight woke censorship
- Biden invokes wartime powers to funnel taxpayer dollars into crackdown on home appliances
- Flagship British firms set to profit amid Israel's war on Gaza
- 60 years after JFK's death it is more and more apparent that Kennedy was a victim of a palace coup—spearheaded by Vice-President Johnson
- Earliest evidence for mass production of weapons in southern Levant discovered, sling stones dated to 7,200 years ago
- Michael Nicholson: Famine novel changed my mind on England's guilt in Ireland's famine
- How many people died in the Black Death?
- Best of the Web: Ancient Sumerians invented water flumes thousands of years earlier than previously thought
- Archaeologists unearthed a pot of copper coins in first major discovery at Mohenjo Daro in Pakistan, in 93 years
- Traces of cannabis found in bones of 17th-century Italians suggest widespread use of plant
- Satellite images bring Serbia's hidden Bronze Age megastructures to light
- The Bible and Archaeology
- Scandinavia's oldest ship burial 'rewrites history'
- Mummified baboons point to the potential location of the fabled land of Punt
- Wyoming couple finds forest of gigantic 60 million-year-old petrified trees
- Archaeological skull fragments from Crimea reveal early modern humans came from the East
- Neil Oliver: 'Remember'
- Moroccan archaeologists unearth new ruins at Chellah, a tourism-friendly ancient port near Rabat
- Gunung Padang: Giant pyramid buried in Indonesia could be oldest in the world, initial construction began 27,000 years ago
- Sacrificial pits filled with 120 horse skeletons found in Bronze Age city in China
- Hundreds of lost Roman forts revealed by spy satellite imagery, challenging history's view on ancient frontiers
- The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its 'wonder culture weapon' to fight the USSR
- A 3,400-year-old pyramid from the Scythian-Saka period found in Kazakhstan
- 'Goddess particle': Earth slammed by ultra-powerful cosmic ray, and we have no idea where it came from
- New paper in BioEssays recognizes Kuhnian "paradigm shift" against 'junk' DNA
- Bacteria store 'memories' and pass them on for generations, study finds
- Astronomers find a brilliant explosion that just keeps on exploding
- Recently discovered nova investigated by astronomers
- Proteins are rare and isolated — and thus, are unable to evolve
- Intelligent design proponent Dembski has won the argument with his critics
- China's latest venture could be key to human activity on Mars
- Comets that 'bounce' from planet to planet could spread life across the universe
- Asteroid with cometary tail quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ puzzles scientists
- Using dust to bust crime scene DNA forensics
- Finding Argoland: How a lost continent resurfaced
- An amateur astronomer discovered one-of-a-kind supernova remnant in Cassiopeia
- New study reveals evidence of recurring ancient supereruption
- The Oort Cloud might be more active than we thought
- Scientists uncover aurora-like radio emission above a sunspot
- NASA spacecraft discovers asteroid sporting tiny moon
- New report demolishes the claimed '99% consensus' on climate change
- Astronomers use Webb data to measure rapid increase in oxygen in the early universe
- New cars will soon have technology to prevent drunk driving
- Floods inundate 41 villages in Aceh, Indonesia
- Severe flooding hits Kenya's Mombasa - death toll reaches 20 in the region (UPDATE)
- Sinkhole near school in Charvil, UK suffers further collapse
- Pit bull attack claims man's life in Lutzville, South Africa
- Landslide in Guatemala City, 6 missing
- 3 killed after massive Alaska landslide destroys homes in wake of soaking atmospheric river
- Flood-hit Northern Samar, Philippines under state of calamity after days of incessant rain
- Huge waterspouts off the Amalfi coast in Italy
- Ship split in two as heavy storms hit Turkey - 9 killed across the country (UPDATE)
- Shallow magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Vanuatu
- Powerful 6.0 earthquake struck eastern side of Indonesia
- Watch: EF-1 tornado touches down in Arizona mountains in November
- Teen dies from injuries following dog attack in Raytown, Missouri
- Papua New Guinea volcano erupts sending smoke 50,000 feet into the air
- Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted and sprayed ash 2 kilometers high
- Three killed as hurricanes rage in Russia's Siberia
- Horrifying moment Brazilian tour guide is killed by freak lightning strike on clifftop
- Are you prepared for the cataclysmic earth changes that are on the way?
- Anchorage, Alaska sees its snowiest November since records began in 1953, with 13 days of the month remaining
- Heavy rains flood several provinces in Iran
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite impact suspected as parked car is punctured in Strasbourg, France
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireballs over Brazil on November 14, Peru on Nov. 12 and Japan on Nov. 13 and 15
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 11
- Meteor fireball over England on November 5
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on November 2
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of the city of Jóia, Brazil on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and nearby states on October 26
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on October 23
- Meteor fireball over New York and surrounding region on October 23
- Meteor fireball over California on October 18
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on October 13
- Explosive meteor streaked across the sky of 3 states in the northeast region of Brazil
- Moderna's 'Disinformation Department' Monitors 150 Million Websites for 'Anti-Vaccine' Narratives
- Mysterious pneumonia ripping through China's schools
- Coronavirus fragments can persist in the body of a person for up to a year: an estimated 65 million people worldwide suffer from the consequences
- Mysterious fatal respiratory illness sickens dogs across the US, vets are puzzled
- The complex relationship between sleep and pain: Insights from sleep expert Dr Alison Bentley
- Deaths of Scottish babies: Risk of 1 death for every 690 doses given in pregnancy
- UK suffering highest gonorrhea cases since records began 100 years ago, NHS dept pushes for vaccine program
- Contraceptives may slow brain development and increase risk-taking behavior in teens, study suggests
- Bittersweet: Study Exposes Hidden Dangers of Heavy Metals in Chocolate
- Don't mention the V word: 'Spike in strokes, cardiac arrest among young since Covid', says study in India
- Next Pandemic Propaganda: The "Big One," Nipah, Ebola and Marburg, SARS1, Machupo, "Vampire Virus", Disease X
- Best of the Web: How to Make COVID Vaccines Appear to be "Safe for Pregnancy"
- [listo] Expertos plantean temores de salud pública sobre el síndrome de microondas de las antenas 5G
- Bangladesh battles deadliest dengue outbreak since records began 20 years ago
- A closer look at deaths in Australia in 2021: What were people dying of?
- Alzheimer's Linked to COVID-19 and Other Common Viral Infections
- Tai chi might help seniors counter mild cognitive decline
- Bayer ordered to pay $332 mln in Roundup cancer trial
- Bill Gates pushes digital ID for newborns in Kenya as critics warn of surveillance risk
- COVID-19, flu vaccines taken together linked to stroke risk
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Best of the Web: To err Is human... but not for me
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Shock UFO footage captures moment bright object hurtles across the sky as NASA launches probe
- Why do UFO sightings keep happening near nuclear sites?
- UK: Woman spots two 'UFOs' in Stockport including one resembling the US Navy's white 'tic tac'
- Are aliens real? We asked the Pentagon's outgoing UFO chief
- Mexican Congress hears evidence of 'non-human beings' during UFO session
- 'Aliens,' or a foreign power? Pentagon UFO chief says someone is in our backyard
- Air Force officer breaks silence on 'red, glowing UFO the size of a football field' hovering at low altitude over California space launch base
- UFOs and aliens are (probably) not what you think: An interview with Diana Walsh Pasulka
- Confirmed: Pentagon UFO boss to step down next month
- The surprising psychology of UFO reporting
- Critical concerns arise over US govt's UFO office amid uncertainty surrounding its director's future
- Pentagon unveils UFO reporting portal for service members, government workers
- Tom DeLonge wonders if civilizations went extinct for disobeying aliens
- Pentagon UFO chief Dr Sean Kirkpatrick will be replaced by end of the year as whistleblowers accuse him of lying to the public and ignoring witnesses
- Did you work on a secret government UFO program? The Pentagon is ready to believe you
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
Quote of the Day
It is inevitable, that eventually the people will demand absolute security from the state...And absolute security is absolute slavery.
- Taylor Caldwell
Recent Comments
Tell your prior boss to secure the border. Wasn't that kamala's only job???
He's still a man. It's just a haircut. C'mon man. A woman is unique and born that way and deserves to be that.... unique and a real woman with...
Because! All the USA and their Dog Israel is good for, Is Murdering innocent civilians. Its all about the bravery of being out of range. If they...
Honestly, is this really the most important thing in the world right now? Pronouns???
One of the mystics of this century is David R Hawkins, whose career began as a psychiatrist with a booming "business" in New York. He got together...
Comment: Note that this occurred just a few days prior to today's knife attack in Dublin: Riot breaks out in Dublin, Ireland, after Algerian migrant stabs group of children outside school