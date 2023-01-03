Emergency services were called to the scene at a hotel in Killarney, which is currently being used for direct provision, shortly after 8.30pm.
Four men were taken to hospital with reported stab injuries, which are described as non-life threatening.
Gardai arrested two men aged in their 30s, who were brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently detained.
A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.
A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Mirror: "Shortly after 8:30pm, on Sunday the 1st of January 2023, Gardai and Emergency Services were alerted following reports of a public order incident involving a group of males at a Hotel in Killarney, County Kerry.
"Four males injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not described as life threatening.
"Two males aged in their 30s have since been arrested and brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Both men remain in Garda custody, at this time.
"A Garda forensic examination has taken place of the scene. The investigation is ongoing."
