Four people were injured at a hotel in Co Kerry yesterday, during what gardai describe as a 'public order incident involving a group of males'.Emergency services were called to the scene at a hotel in Killarney, which is currently being used for direct provision, shortly after 8.30pm.Four men were taken to hospital with reportedGardai, who were brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently detained.A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Mirror: "Shortly after 8:30pm, on Sunday the 1st of January 2023, Gardai and Emergency Services were alerted following reports of a public order incident involving a group of males at a Hotel in Killarney, County Kerry.Their injuries are not described as life threatening."Two males aged in their 30s have since been arrested and brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Both men remain in Garda custody, at this time."A Garda forensic examination has taken place of the scene. The investigation is ongoing."