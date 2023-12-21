© JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images



The combination of these two data points alone — that the only country in Europe to avoid lockdowns entirely emerged with the lowest excess death count of the whole continent — should be enough for any fair-minded evaluation of the evidence to conclude that lockdowns were a mistake.

"The myth that Sweden did nothing during the pandemic is false. We have initiated a wide range of activities not least in the area of communication."

"The Government sets out the objectives of the agencies' activities and how much money they have available to them... but it has no powers to interfere with how an agency applies the law or decides in a specific case... In many other countries, a minister has the power to intervene directly in an agency's day-to-day operations. This possibility does not exist in Sweden, as 'ministerial rule' is prohibited."

"Sweden's constitutional order does not allow for the declaration of a state of emergency. Fundamental civil rights and freedoms can only be suspended in the case of war. Public health emergencies are therefore regulated by ordinary law... It is legally impossible to enforce a general quarantine or "lockdown" measures."

if you want to protect people during a so-called crisis, keep the politicians out of it, slow the spread of panic and enshrine in law the virtue of "keep calm and carry on".

Freddie Sayers is the Editor-in-Chief & CEO of UnHerd. He was previously Editor-in-Chief of YouGov, and founder of PoliticsHome.