Andrew Neil interviews Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist. He asks what the country has got right in its response to coronavirus, whether a second wave is coming, and if the UK can learn from his approach.Nils Anders Tegnell is a Swedish physician specialising in Infectious disease and civil servant, and the current state epidemiologist of Sweden. He was employed by the Swedish Institute for Communicable Disease between 2004 and 2005, and the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare between 2005 and 2012. He returned to the Institute for Communicable Disease in 2012 as a head of department. He has served as state epidemiologist since 2013, first at the institute, and later at the Public Health Agency of Sweden.In his positions, he had key roles in the Swedish response to the 2009 swine flu pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.