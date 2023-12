© Getty Images / NatanaelGinting

A new study detected study by US researchers published on Monday suggests.Law professors Robert Jackson Jr. from New York University and Joshua Mitts of Columbia University examined trading in exchange-traded funds that invest in Israeli companies, as well as short-selling activity on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and options activity around Israeli firms traded on US exchanges.Short-selling is aimed at making a profit on an asset that is expected to drop in price. The seller "borrows" a security and sells it on the open market with the goal of buying it back later at a lower price and pocketing the difference.Researchers found significant short-selling of shares leading up to the attacks that triggered the Israel-Hamas war.they wrote, citing short interest in the Israel Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that "suddenly, and significantly, spiked" on October 2 based on data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).The ETF is commonly used as a way for people to make investments in Israel, which"And just before the attack, short-selling of Israeli securities on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) increased dramatically," the professors wrote in their 66-page report."That's extremely unusual," said Mitts, one of the authors of the study, adding that shares sold short for one Israeli company alone yielded a profit of nearly $900,000.Leumi's share price dropped by almost 9% on October 8 in the immediate aftermath of the attack."Taken together, our evidence is consistent with informed traders anticipating and profiting from the Hamas attack," the researchers concluded.The professors found that the short-selling activity in early October "exceeded the short-selling that occurred during numerous other periods of crisis."The Israel Securities Authority said it was looking into the findings of US researchers, adding that