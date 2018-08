© Tom Williams CQ Roll Call file



"We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name," Jonathan Barr and Jonathan New said in a statement Wednesday morning. "It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

Charges to three defendants also include wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statementsCollins' latest sale of Innate Immunotherapeutics holdings was on June 20, 2018 and valued between $15,000 and $50,000 according to House periodic transaction reports. He bought at least 4 million shares between 2016 and 2018, according to the reports. Collins' value in Innate went from $25,000,001 to $1,000,001, according to his most recent financial disclosure. He serves on the Health subcommittee of House Energy and Commerce.Last August, the House Ethics Committee took up an inquiry into Collins and allegations that he had shared nonpublic information about the company, in violation of House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law Collins gained personal benefit and provided nonpublic information to his son Cameron Collins who sold nearly $1.4 million of Innate Immunotherapeutics shares, according to a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.the SEC said.Collins, who represents the suburbs of Buffalo and rural counties in upstate New York, became the first House Republican to endorse Donald Trump's bid for the Republican presidential nomination.the indictment alleges. Cameron Collins then allegedly traded on that inside information and passed it to Zarsky "so that they could utilize the information for the same purpose," according to the indictment. Zarsky also allegedly traded on the inside knowledge and passed it along to yet more unnamed co-conspirators.Rep. Collins' lawyers responded quickly to the allegations.After Collins surrendered to the FBI, Speaker Paul D. Ryan announced he would no longer sit on the House Energy and Commerce committee.