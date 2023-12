British imperialism is gearing up for an escalation of the war in the Middle East and putting the necessary resources in place.

the "Conservative government has issued notices to the media to suppress reports of the operations of the Special Air Service (SAS) in Gaza."

On Saturday, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the Royal Air Force (RAF) would carry out surveillance flights over Gaza.A joint statement by the Ministry of Defence, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and Home Office, headed "UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean", announced,hostage rescueThe statement claimed that the "Surveillance aircraft will be unarmed, do not have a combat role, and will be tasked solely to locate hostages. Only information relating to hostage rescue will be passed to the relevant authorities responsible for hostage rescue."Just two days before the drone surveillance announcement, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps revealed that the UK is sending one of its most lethal warships to the Gulf, HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer with the ability to shoot down missiles.Sky News reported, "The UK'sand works with allied navies to provide additional maritime security to commercial shipping in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean... equipped with a Wildcat helicopter, the Royal Navy destroyer will be joining HMS Lancaster, a Type 23 frigate, as well as three smaller minehunters and a Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ship, the Ministry of Defence said".Another warship, HMS Duncan, is also on operations in the eastern Mediterranean.When the UK earlier deployed two support ships and surveillance aircraft to the region, the Sunak government said that British ships "will be on standby to deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region, and offer deterrence and assurance."Shapps said that the latest deployment was a response to last month's hijacking by Houthi rebels in Yemen of an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea. "It is critical that the UK bolsters our presence in the region, to keep Britain and our interests safe from a more volatile and contested world," he said.The contract for the components is estimated... to be worth £336m since 2016."Israel has 50 F-35s on order from the US, with 22 already delivered by the end of 2022, reports CAAT. The organisation estimates that "each aircraft involves around $12 million to UK industry. This would imply a value of $72 million (£58m) for total UK deliveries of F-35s to Israel in 2022...", with CAAT noting, "Between 2018 and 2022, the UK exported £146m in arms sales via Single Issue Export Licences. However, a large proportion of military equipment exported is via Open General Export Licences., which include the F-35 components,of the specified equipment without further monitoring."Britain has two military bases on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, including RAF Akrotiri. Haaretz reported last month that overBritain's military involvement also includes troops on the ground, with its Cyprus bases playing a key role. The WSWS reported last month thatThis followed information revealed in several newspapers, including the Sun, which reported October 27, "Britain's military bases in Cyprus offer a strategic presence in the eastern Med." It revealed, "And the SAS sabre squadron has been joined on the island by a 100-strong crisis command team."On Monday, MPs were allotted just one hour to ask the government questions of the "Humanitarian Situation" in the Strip; a debate which hardly any of the mainly pro-war MPs across all parties showed up for.Former Labour leader Jeremy— who remains a party member but sits as an Independent having been expelled from the parliamentary party three years ago by leader Sir Kier Starmer — said in his comments that "Israel is clearly undertaking an act of cleansing of the entire population of Gaza", which "is illegal in international law." He then asked,Can he [Leo Docherty, a parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Foreign Office] assure us that there are no British soldiers on the ground in Gaza?", replying, "It is clear that Israel's objective is to defend itself against the terrorist group of Hamas."Britain's military role in the region is maintained to ensure its ruling elite profit from the spoils of genocide and war, as the trusted partners of US imperialism. Bloomberg and Newsweek reported in October that the Biden administration is considering sending in "peacekeepers for the Gaza Strip", once Hamas is wiped out and Gaza depopulated, and that the "Multinational force could include American, UK, French troops."Despite a November 1 statement by White House spokesperson John Kirby that there are "no plans or intention to put US military troops on the ground in Gaza, now or in the future", Bloomberg reported thatBloomberg reported thatOn Monday, John Bolton, the former Republican US national security adviser, proposed at the UK's Foreign Affairs Select Committee that the Gaza Strip should be split into two territories, with Gaza north of the Wadi Gaza River administered by Israel and an area to the south run by Egypt.This would be initiated after the ethnic cleansing of most Palestinians and facilitate the transfer of those that remain.