© AP Photo/Fatima Shbair



Desperate residents of Khan Younis flee on foot, carrying what they can of their belongings.On Monday (December 4) Israel ordered people out of swathes of main southern city in the Gaza Strip.Hamdi Zaheer, from northern Gaza, says he sheltered for a month in the Al-Shifa hospital, then was ordered south to the safe areas they're now being told to evacuate."Send us to the grave and be done with it," he says.Israeli forces largely captured the northern half of Gaza in November.Since a week-long truce collapsed on Friday (December 1) they have pushed deep into the southern half.This house in Khan Younis was struck overnight.Nesrine Abdelmoty lives next door with her daughter and two-year-old baby.Medical officials in the enclave say Israel's bombing has killed more than 15,500 people, with thousands more missing and feared buried under the rubble.Israel launched its assault to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack by its gunmen, who killed 1,200 people and seized 240 hostages according to Israeli tallies.