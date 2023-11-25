© Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images



Ever-shrinking space

"We are seeing the same disconnect between actual events and the establishment's crafting of a narrative to excuse Israel"

Some 2.3 million people are being packed into an ever-shrinking space.

Media blindness

"Settler colonialism's mission is always the same: to replace the native population"

A defining moral cause

So Israel is taking advantage of this moment to "finish the job".

Jonathan Cook is the author of three books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and a winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His website and blog can be found at www.jonathan-cook.net