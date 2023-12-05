Society's Child
Cosmopolitan magazine shares steps for how to have a 'Satanic Abortion Ceremony'
Fox News
Sun, 03 Dec 2023 13:00 UTC
Cosmopolitan explained on its Instagram page on Nov. 16 about the process of having a Satanic-themed abortion. It specifically addressed a "ceremonial" service provided at the "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic," named as an insult to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
"What's it like to have a Satanic abortion? For Jessica* [a fake name to keep the woman anonymous], a 37-year-old mother of three who received abortion medication via Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Clinic, 'the experience was just very supportive,'" Cosmopolitan wrote in an Instagram post. "While she's not a Satanist, Jessica decided to incorporate a few ceremonial elements into her solo abortion experience. 'Why not?' she thought. The overall messaging just clicked with her."
The post shared a series of slides elaborating on the steps of how to have a ritualized abortion ceremony as prescribed by The Satanic Temple. This included steps such as staring at one's reflection before taking an abortion pill and saying, "One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone."
The ritual is later concluded by declaring, "By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done."
The slides also attest one can "include as many loved ones as they'd like" in the ceremony and "light candles or even dress up — whatever makes them feel empowered."
Shortly before that post, Cosmopolitan had shared an article about the Satanic abortion clinic, speculating on an alternate timeline where the mother of Alito had chosen abortion instead of birthing him.
"But what if her circumstances had been different — if her own life had been endangered by the pregnancy or if the fetus had a fatal anomaly or if Rose simply hadn't been ready for a child? What if she'd had a choice and access to safe, legal abortion care?" the magazine asked. "Nearly 75 years later, in a reproductive rights landscape that feels like it's sliding back in time, one group decided to channel this policy fantasy into a new health care enterprise named in her honor."
The premise of this clinic, as Cosmopolitan described, is to use religion as a means to protect abortion rights.
The publication added: "That's a key legal distinction TST hopes to leverage in its historic push to expand its clinic model beyond New Mexico — into states where abortion is otherwise banned."
Cosmopolitan did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment.
Reader Comments
... an abortion facility named after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's mother.Just check out how many "Adolf H*tler Avenues" or "Adolf H*tler Squares" still exist in Germany and Austria today. And there was a time when every city had one of those ...
"One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone."This argument is self-contradicting and self-defeating, once you think it through.
If you have a child inside you, it has the very same rights, and you are by no means free to decide about it's live on a whim.
If you still think you do, than realize that according to that logic, your parents have the right to kill you at any moment.
Comment: Well, that's creepy as.... hell. See also: Satanic Temple opens abortion clinic where patients undergo 'religious ritual' before pregnancy termination