When the failed social media network, "Treads," was launched by Meta in early July, we were the first to point out how corporate media banded together with headlines such as "Twitter Killer" and prophesized the demise of Elon Musk's social media platform.
According to Bloomberg data, "Twitter Killer" appearing in headlines erupted across corporate media - a concerted effort by the status quo against Musk.
- Threads Unravels: So-Called 'Twitter Killer' App Sees Exodus Of Users, Plunge In Engagements
- Meta's Threads 'Bombs' As Daily Active Users Halved
- Meta's Threads User-Hemorrhage Continues
- Threads Blocks Search Results For 'COVID' And 'Vaccines', Upsetting Users
- Meta Hit With Trifecta Of Fails: Metaverse, Smart Glasses, Threads
Ah, yes, these are the latest headlines from corporate media:
The reports of X on death row have been nothing more than disinformation pushed by legacy media because Musk's platform of free speech is an existential threat to CBS, ABC, NBC, and the list goes on and on.
And Democrats are freaking out about free speech spreading across the nation because of X. Here's Michael Benz, a former Trump State Department official, explaining the next move of censorship by the state:
Comment: Musk is being hit by Media Matters with the nuclear weapon of smears, being antisemitic. It's a frame-up. Lawyer Viva Frei explains the scam
