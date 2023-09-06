Puppet Masters
Elon Musk hits Anti-Defamation League with suit for $22 BILLION: 'Trying to kill X by falsely accusing it and me of being anti-Semitic'
The Daily Mail
Tue, 05 Sep 2023 20:03 UTC
In a series of tweets sent out Monday night, Musk, 52, said he plans to launch a lawsuit against the ADL 'to clear our platform's name on the matter of anti-Semitism.'
'It looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League ... oh the irony!' the billionaire wrote.
He added: 'In our case, they would potentially be on the hook for destroying half the value of the company, so roughly $22 billion.'
In May, it was reported that the app's value had fallen to one-third of what it was when Musk purchased it in October - from $45 billion to $15 billion in six months.
'Since the acquisition, The @ADL has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic,' he wrote in an initial tweet.
'Our US advertising revenue is still down 60 per cent, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that's what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter,' his tweet continued.
In a separate tweet, he shared that he believes the ADL is responsible for as much as 50 percent of Twitter's fallen value - 'roughly $22 billion,' according to Musk.
The account shared that the advertising revenue decrease is a 'significant factor behind X's continuing issues with achieving profitability.'
In response to the accusations of rampant anti-Semitism on the platform, the Chief Twit vehemently denied letting hate speech run free on his app.
'To be super clear, I'm pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind,' he wrote in a tweet.
Even with his ongoing battle, Musk said he has no plans to ban ADL from X.
Following his barrage of tweets about the organization, a movement to '#BanTheADL' has emerged from some of Musk's most devoted followers.
The CEO has engaged with tweets that are part of the movement but clarified online that he has no intention to ban them anytime soon.
'Despite the immense harm ADL has done to X/Twitter, they still will not be banned in this platform, unless they break the law,' he shared.
It's unclear whether or not Musk and his lawyers have filed an initial complaint against the organization.
ADL officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com.
Reader Comments
