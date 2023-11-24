The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said adding that he was sure that in Brussels they are dividing Europe and destroying it.He warned that if Brussels continues the current policy, it could end badly for the European Union."I think that the current model of EuropeMay those gathered with great difficulty remain untouched," the PM saidHe believes that the European Union should change, not collapse. But this is only possible if there are radical changes directly in Brussels.Viktor Orbán noted that while the whole world is renewing itself, Brussels is offering Europehe stressed.It should be noted that today Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was re-elected as the chairman of the ruling FIDES party.