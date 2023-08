© Mohammed Aldosari



Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Budapest on 20 August for talks with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, which resulted in the signing several bi-lateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOU).The Qatari Emir traveled with a delegation, including Doha's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah al-Khater, and the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.According to a statement from Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Doha's Emir participated in bilateral talks with the Hungarian President to bolster relations in the fields ofThe two countries signed an MOU in environmental protection and, sports, and youth sectors.Last week, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto affirmed that Budapest and Doha reachedDuring Emir Tamim's visit to the Eastern European state, he also met with the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.As example, earlier this month, the Qatari government began