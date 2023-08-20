© AFP/Attila Kisbenedek



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Sunday (Aug 20), with energy security andon the agenda for both countries.Hungary has still not voted to approve the Nordic country's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,before lifting its veto last month.Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook, "We have agreed to stay in touch."The two countries have alsoBudapest and Ankara, an announcement due to be made official during a visit by Erdogan scheduled for December.The Turkish leader's visit is part of a series of diplomatic meetings organised by Orban to mark the World Athletics Championships, which opened on Saturday.Szijjarto welcomed "the close cooperation between Central Asia and the Western Balkans", which he said was especially important given the energy crisis.its territory to be transported to European countries, he added.An agreement was also signed with Azerbaijan on storing 50 million cubic metres of gas on Hungarian soil.Hungary, the only country EU member state to have maintained links with the Kremlin since the beginning of the Ukraine war, has in recent years pursued a policy of opening up to the East, not only towards Russia, but also towards Central Asia and China.Viktor Orban was delighted to welcome his "political friends" at the weekend. Hungary's Western partners, who regularly accuse him of authoritarian excess, are absent.