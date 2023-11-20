© Robert Harding

The government of Slovakia will not support restrictions on imports of nuclear fuel from Russia as part of a 12th package of EU sanctions that is currently being discussed by member states, the country's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said on Saturday.According to the Blanar, Bratislava will not block the much-debated batch of penalties on Moscow, on the condition that the ban on nuclear fuel is removed.This [nuclear-related clause] definitely cannot be there," Blanar said, referring to the new package.At the same time, Blanar cast doubt on the efficiency of the entire sanctions policy being pursued by the EU since the start of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev., critical to the production of nuclear fuel.The EU authorities are currently working on a new set of sanctions against Russia, expected to target 120 individuals and entities.The proposals reportedly include measures to cut off Moscow's access to commercial revenues by imposing a complete ban on the sale of Russian diamonds and jewelry. The package may introduce additional restrictions on exports to Russia, including a ban on the sale of certain chemicals, lithium batteries, thermostats and motors for drones, as well as machine tools and machinery parts that can be used to produce weapons.