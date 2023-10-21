© AFP



Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has displayed outrageous hypocrisy by chastising her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. That's according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who recalled that Kallas recently found herself in a tough spot over her husband's business ties with Russia.Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday,as the two held talks on the sidelines of China's Belt and Road Forum. The Estonian prime minister went on to call the Russian leader "a criminal," accusing him of "waging a war of aggression" in Ukraine.Writing on Facebook on the same day, Szijjarto pushed back against the criticismhe added.Kallas first found herself in hot water in late August after the broadcaster ERR reported that transport company Stark Logistics, partially owned byFaced with a wave of intense criticism, Kallas signaled that she had no intention to step down over the controversy. She insisted that she was not involved in her husband's business and never discussed it at home, although local media cited her financial declaration as saying that she had given a €350,000 loan to Hallik's other company, Novaria Consult.Kallas also became the subject of a parliamentary inquiry, with which she cooperated, but dismissed as "a witch hunt... unleashed by the opposition."Meanwhile, Hallik said that he would sell all of his shares in Stark Logistics and resign from its board of directors, apologizing for failing to realize that his dealings - which he noted were not illegal - could have been interpreted as unethical.