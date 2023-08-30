© AFP 2023 / Natalia Kolensnikova



On Western Security Guarantees to Ukraine

On Prigozhin Jet Crash

On Putin-Erdogan Talks Prospect

On Putin's Possible Visit to China

On Political Turmoil in Gabon

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, when asked whether the government is considering the hypothesis that drone attacks on Russian territory were launched from Estonia and Latvia. He added that special military operation will continue to prevent such threats.Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly and promptly receives information about the special military operation, including massive drone attacks on the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."Of course, the supreme commander [President Putin] constantly and promptly receives all the information related to the situation both within the special military operation zone itself and around the operation, and, of course, with regard to such massive attacks, information is also immediately delivered to the supreme commander," Peskov told reporters."I have no doubt that our military experts are currently working on these issues, routes [of drone attacks] are being clarified,Peskov added.The handling of Ukraine's security guarantees will be one-sided without mentioning Russia's security concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.On August 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was preparing a package of security guarantees, intended for the period while Ukraine is not part of NATO.The Russian Investigative Committee is in charge of the case of the plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, and they consider different options, including a deliberate crime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."First of all,. This is the task of the Investigative Committee ... This is precisely our Russian investigation, so in this case there can be no talk of any international aspect," Peskov told reporters, adding thatThe spokesman added that it is necessary to wait for the results of the investigation.A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Eecep Tayyip Erdogan will be held in Russia at the earliest possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the official announcement will be made in the near future., and we will make an official announcement one of these days," Peskov told reporters.It is premature to inform about a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, butof visits at various levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."It is too early to report on this, but I can say that Russia and China are indeed developing a fairly tight schedule for exchanging visits at various levels, including at the highest level. And we will inform you about such trips in due time," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whetherThe situation in Gabon where the military seized power following a presidential election is a matter of deep concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."I would not draw any general conclusions. But the situation in Gabon is a matter of deep concern, we are closely monitoring what is happening there," Peskov told reporters.