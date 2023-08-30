Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly and promptly receives information about the special military operation, including massive drone attacks on the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Of course, the supreme commander [President Putin] constantly and promptly receives all the information related to the situation both within the special military operation zone itself and around the operation, and, of course, with regard to such massive attacks, information is also immediately delivered to the supreme commander," Peskov told reporters.
Several Russian regions experienced drone attacks on Tuesday night, including the Moscow Region and the Pskov Region, where the drone attack resulted in fire at the Pskov airport. The fire damaged Il-76 military transport aircraft.
Comment: And the Economist recently revealed that these terrorist attacks against Russian civilians are indeed being aided by Western nations.
"I have no doubt that our military experts are currently working on these issues, routes [of drone attacks] are being clarified, how this was done is being analyzed in order to take appropriate measures to prevent such situations in the future," Peskov added.
On Western Security Guarantees to Ukraine
The handling of Ukraine's security guarantees will be one-sided without mentioning Russia's security concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On August 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was preparing a package of security guarantees, intended for the period while Ukraine is not part of NATO. Kiev plans to sign a number of bilateral agreements with the US and 12 European countries in the near future, including with Belgium, Denmark, the Czech Republic and several other nations.
"So far, the process is rather one-sided, the essence of the process is not exactly clear, but it is clear that such processes cannot be viable without any mention of our security," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Zelensky's statement on providing security guarantees.
On Prigozhin Jet Crash
The Russian Investigative Committee is in charge of the case of the plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, and they consider different options, including a deliberate crime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"First of all, the investigation is ongoing. This is the task of the Investigative Committee ... This is precisely our Russian investigation, so in this case there can be no talk of any international aspect," Peskov told reporters, adding that investigators consider "various versions" of the crash, including a deliberate crime.
The spokesman added that it is necessary to wait for the results of the investigation.
On Putin-Erdogan Talks Prospect
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Eecep Tayyip Erdogan will be held in Russia at the earliest possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the official announcement will be made in the near future.
"[The Putin-Erdogan meeting] will soon take place in Russia, and we will make an official announcement one of these days," Peskov told reporters.
On Putin's Possible Visit to China
It is premature to inform about a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, but the countries are working out a schedule of visits at various levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It is too early to report on this, but I can say that Russia and China are indeed developing a fairly tight schedule for exchanging visits at various levels, including at the highest level. And we will inform you about such trips in due time," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether Putin will go to China in October.
On Political Turmoil in Gabon
The situation in Gabon where the military seized power following a presidential election is a matter of deep concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"I would not draw any general conclusions. But the situation in Gabon is a matter of deep concern, we are closely monitoring what is happening there," Peskov told reporters.