This is solely about reducing drunk driving. It was part of the 2021 infrastructure bill.

Cars will be fitted with devices that (a) detect alcohol in the air via sensors in the door and (b) measure blood alcohol levels via infrared lights in the ignition button.

If you are over the legal limit, your car will start but it won't move.

This is entirely in-car tech. Neither the police nor anyone else has access to it.

The IIHS estimates it will save 9,000 lives per year.

The nanny state is at it again:This tweet generated a ton of responses from conservative followers who were outraged at the idea that the government is going to monitor your driving and activate a "kill switch" if it doesn't approve. But that isn't what's really happening. Here's the skinny:You can decide for yourself what you think of this. But you should at least know what's really going on.