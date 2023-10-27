© The Grayzone

Israel bombs its own base, nerve center of the Gaza siege

Israeli Apache helicopters attack inside Israel: "I find myself in a dilemma as to what to shoot at"

© The Grayzone



Israel's military "eliminated everyone, including the hostages," firing tank shells into kibbutz homes

© The Grayzone



© The Grayzone



Did Israel's now-disappeared "Hamas atrocity" photos depict dead Hamas fighters?

© South Responders/Telegram

Destruction reminiscent of Israeli attacks on Gaza

Is the Israeli government distributing photos of friendly fire casualties?

Israel's military kills Israeli captives inside Gaza, grumbles about their release

after

refusing an offer

from Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for fuel,