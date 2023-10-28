© The Grayzone

"The objective was to kidnap us to Gaza, not to murder us."

Israel bombs its own base, nerve center of the Gaza siege

Israeli Apache helicopters attack inside Israel: "I find myself in a dilemma as to what to shoot at"

They also fired on unarmed people exiting cars or walking on foot through the fields on the periphery of Gaza

Israel's military "eliminated everyone, including the hostages," firing tank shells into kibbutz homes

"After insane crossfire," Porat continued, "two tank shells were shot into the house. It's a small kibbutz house, nothing big."

Israeli media is now filling up with reports of the military

gunning down

fellow Israelis, even as they were

defending

their homes from Palestinian gunmen

Did Israel's now-disappeared "Hamas atrocity" photos depict dead Hamas fighters?

Would Israeli rescuers and medics have disposed of dead Jewish Israelis in such a fashion?

Destruction reminiscent of Israeli attacks on Gaza

Is the Israeli government distributing photos of friendly fire casualties?

Israel's military kills Israeli captives inside Gaza, grumbles about their release

consistent with Israel's

The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.