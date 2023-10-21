© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov



The Russian president claimed that sports authorities have permitted the use of the movement as a political tool.Russian President Vladimir Putin told an athletics forum on Thursday that the Olympic movement is now a far cry from the ideals of its modern reinventors, with politics trumping sportsmanship and"Unfortunately, much has changed since the time of [Pierre] de Coubertin and [Aleksey] Butlovsky, and some things have been lost for good," he said at the XI International Sports Forum in the Russian city of Perm.The Russian leader added that he believes this approach contradicts the very nature of sports, which he said holds a value "that cannot be betrayed, canceled, exchanged, or sold."Last week, the International Olympic Committee announced the suspension "until further notice" of Russia's national Olympic committee. Moscow called the decision "politically motivated" and a form of "deliberate segregation" infringing on athletes' rights.In his speech at Thursday's event, Putin stressed that Russia has the capabilities and experience to host high-level sporting events on its own. He said the country will cooperate with nations that "share the traditional values and principles of sports," naming China as an example.