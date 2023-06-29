© AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev



"The Polish government interfered in the autonomy of sport. The decision "goes against what we want and what we fight for. If these divisive political forces succeed in their efforts to decide which athlete can compete in which competition, then we will end up with sports competitions only among athletes from like-minded political blocs."

"Despite offering a workable pathway forward...we're still confronted with two irreconcilable positions. It is really hard to understand why the Ukrainian government is depriving their own athletes of a chance to qualify...and to make the Ukrainian people proud."

accused the Polish authorities of "interfering in the autonomy of sport," after they forbade Russian and Belarusian athletes from attending a recent fencing tournament.The European Individual Fencing championships were held in Bulgaria last week, despite being originally scheduled to be part of the European Games in Poland this week.Bach, at a session of the IOC, said:The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus shortly after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine last year.except those who serve in either country's military or "actively support the war."For the athletes, participating in national and regional competitions is essential in order to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.Bach condemned Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, but expressed disbelief at the fact that "Ukrainian athletes have been sanctioned by their own government" in response.