Grave negligence

What was supposed to be the most memorable time of their lives has become a nightmare for Iraq's newlyweds, Haneen and Ravan. Last week, the inferno at their wedding venue left loved ones and over 100 guests dead. The bride is now speechless, and her new husband feels devastated.During an interview with Sky News, Revan said: "Inside we are dead. We are numb. We are dead inside." Revan added that, leaving her father in intensive care in hospital.Sky News quizzed Revan on the cause of the blaze, which was initially blamed on indoor fireworks.Iraqi civil defence officials have attributed the highly flammable building material as the potential contributory factor in the rapid collapse of the wedding hall building. "Using flammable decoration helped the fire to spread quickly and transformed the hall to a fireball," said Interior Minister Abdel Amir al-Shammari.The 27-year-old groom helped his wife escape the blaze, who couldn't run out fast because of her voluminous wedding gown.As the funeral, prayers, and mourning continue in the community, the couple say they can no longer live in their hometown.Revan said, "We can't live here anymore. I mean every time we try to have some happiness, something tragic happens to us and destroys the happiness. So, it's best for us to leave."The town, also known as Hamdaniyah, is home to 26,000 Christians. The Iraqi Christians once driven from their village by Daesh are now drenched in a manmade tragedy that could have been averted.Public anger has flared over the high death toll, which General Saad Faleh, head of the commission investigating the tragedy, said currently stands at 107.Shammari said the hall's owner, thinking that a short circuit had started the fire, cut the electricity and plunged the room into darkness, provoking "chaos, panic and a stampede".