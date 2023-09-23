© Unknown

has always been a subject of intense scrutiny, debate, and criticism. Crafted at the threshold of the twentieth century,Yet, to understand it within the contours of the present world, one must venture into the heart of Eurasianist thought.In the twenty-first century, with the West's perpetual quest to promulgate its values,— not with the clangor of colonial chains butFrom the vantage of Eurasianism, the West's desire to impart its liberal-democratic model to the rest of the world is not merely a benign endeavor. Rather, it is the newest iteration of a deep-rooted and persistent form of racism and imperialism.At the surface, "The White Man's Burden" was a moral justification for imperialism — a call for the Western powers to take up the duty of civilizing the "savage" nations. Today, instead of direct colonial control,Media, culture, "international law," economic pressure, and even military operations are all used to further the creed of liberalism. But beneath these methods lies the same assumption that was present during the heydays of colonialism:It is this inherent belief in the West's superiority that renders liberalism a new form of racism. In this worldview, nations and cultures that do not adhere to liberal principles are seen as "backward" and thus in need of enlightenment and reshaping.Inherent in this perspective is the dismissal of traditional cultures, values, and ways of life. Such a stance is deeply rooted in ethnocentrism. By presenting itself as the ultimate and most evolved form of governance and social organization, liberalism fails to recognize the legitimacy of other forms. By attempting to enforce a singular worldview, it disregards the complex web of human civilizations that have thrived and evolved over millennia.Furthermore, this liberal universalism and its zeal for spreadingIt is no longer about territorial conquest, but ratherFrom the Eurasianist standpoint, every culture and civilization has its unique trajectory and essence. To force upon them a uniform model, even under the guise of emancipation, isIt negates the pluralism of human history and experience.Rudyard Kipling's poem and its sentiments find new meaning in the contemporary international order. When the West, under the cloak of humanitarian interventions, engages in military actions, or when it utilizes economic tools, such as sanction regimes, to coerce nations into adopting liberal "reforms," it is replicating the same self-proclaimed mission: to pick up the burden, to civilize, to enlighten. However,even when draped in the rhetoric of "human rights" and democracy,To truly respect and value the richness of human civilizations, the West must abandon its paternalistic outlook.In conclusion, the tenets of Eurasianism and the critique against Western liberalism's new form of racism and imperialism find reverberation in Kipling's poem. While the contexts have evolved and the methods transformed, the underlying attitude remains eerily consistent.Through the Eurasianist lens, the poem serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the enduring dangers of any ideology that places itself on a pedestal and seeks to remake the world in its image. The true burden of our times is to foster a world where diversity of thought, culture, and tradition is not just tolerated but celebrated. Only then can we move past the shadows of old imperialisms and towards a future of genuine global cooperation and understanding.Multipolarity beckons once imperialism has been vanquished!