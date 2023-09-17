© Telegram / PresidentPoroshenko



© Telegram / PresidentPoroshenko

© Telegram / PresidentPoroshenko

Pyotr Poroshenko wore the Sonnenrad or 'Black Sun' patch on his shoulder while visiting troops.Pyotr Poroshenko, the former president of Ukraine, was photographed wearing a symbol on his military fatigues that was created by the Nazis, during a meeting with Ukrainian troops last week.The politician often showcases supplies such as quadcopter drones, household equipment, or even armored vehicles in his social media and PR, to emphasize his personal contribution to the war effort against Russia.The infamous Ukrainian military unit, the Azov Batallion, for example, featured the Sonnenrad in its original insignia but later removed it as it attempted to downplay its association with far-right ideologies.The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, which Poroshenko was visiting while sporting the patch on his jacket shoulder, is called 'Edelweiss' after Zelensky formally assigned the designation to the unit in February.The prevalence of neo-Nazi sympathizers among Ukrainian troops after the 2014 coup in Kiev has been thoroughly documented by researchers and the international press. However, this has been largely ignored by the Western media since the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine broke out last year.In June, the New York Times contended that the widespread use of Nazi iconography in Ukraine was a "thorny issue," emphasizing it does not reflect the true ideology of those displaying them.Moscow, on the other hand, has called the empowerment of far-right nationalists in modern Ukraine one of the key reasons for the ongoing conflict.