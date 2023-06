© AFP PHOTO / GENYA SAVILOV



The French and their 'adventures' in Ukraine

All roads lead to Ukraine

Far-right extremist puppet theater

In the same CTC report, Ukraine is dub

bed the first country where the "overtly far-right white nationalist militia [is] publicly celebrated, openly organizing, and with friends in high places."

videos shows Lang beating and drowning a girl after a fellow fighter injected her with adrenaline so that she would not lose consciousness while drowning

This means that Ukraine isn't just turning into a mecca for neo-Nazis, but also poses a threat for the West.

George Trenin, а Russian journalist and political scientist

The war-torn east European country is a mecca for some of the most odious people on earth. What sort of threat does this pose to their home countries?, nine of them to be served conditionally.This incident is only the first sign of things to come. According to French media, aboutIt's not just Paris that will soon face the prospect of militant neo-Nazis returning home. Observers note that the number of volunteer foreign fighters in Ukraine has reached thousands. According to the French media outlet Mediapart, France's General Directorate for Internal Security had its eye on the suspects long before the incident. Despite this, they were detained only thanks to a random check at customs.Vineron (also known as "Vivi") is a retired fighter of the elite French Chasseurs Alpins (Alpine Hunters) unit. He was dismissed from the army after his neo-Nazi views came to light in the media. Shortly before returning home, he posted a photo on the "TrackANaziMerc" Telegram channel, showing three Russian soldiers shot in the head. The image shows that the soldiers were unarmed and killed at close range. After the photos of the execution began circulating online, Russia's Investigative Committee announced that it would examine the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.Vineron's accomplice, known as "Bones" by his military callsign, was also previously linked to a far-right neo-Nazi group which has long-standing ties with Ukrainian extremists.The "Zouaves Paris" group - it ironically derives its name from the Berber tribe Zwawa, which in turn became known as the French army's first "indigenous" regiment - supported Ukraine and established contact with local fighters from the neo-Nazi Azov regiment. In December 2019, the leader of the far-right group, Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier, traveled to the country to personally meet Azov fighters and visit their training camp.The ban did not particularly affect the neo-Nazis. Zouaves Paris supporters from the "Ouest Casual" Telegram channel are still singing the praises of Ukrainian fighters and are using Nazi symbols and phrases alluding to various far-right movements in France and Germany. In their posts, they refer to Russian troops as "the Asian hordes of Soviet imperialism that have once again taken over Europe," and to Chechen units as "Putin's Muslim dogs.", posting photos of its Ukrainian supporters and stickers of French right-wing organizations. It has also created backup platforms in case the main Telegram channel is blocked.A little over a year ago, far-right terrorists from France killed the former Argentinian international rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu. One of the suspects, Loik Le Priol, was caught on the border between Hungary and Ukraine. According to official reports, the terrorist and former marine commando wanted to surrender to the Ukrainian authorities after committing the murder.Later, it became apparent thatHis accomplice, having "dangerously close ties with far-right Ukrainian nationalist groups," planned to attack a police station in Naples, while the former Azov fighter himself was preparing a terrorist attack in a shopping mall.The Italian police first became aware of the neo-Nazis back in 2019. In an intercepted conversation from January 2021, one of the militants, Giampiero Testa, threatened that he would "make a massacre like in New Zealand," obviously referring to the terrorist attack in Christchurch that resulted in the deaths of 51 people in 2019. Incidentally, in his manifesto, the New Zealand terrorist stated that he had trained in the Azov battalion in Ukraine, and wore neo-Nazi symbols.These ties between the neo-Nazis are mutual. According to a 2020 investigation by the Combating Terrorism Center (CTC) at West Point, theand sold as a book by a 22-year-old Kiev resident, becoming a kind of artifact. The center added that Ukraine "holds a particular attraction for white supremacists, activists and adventurers" largely due to the establishment and development of the Azov regiment and other state-supported paramilitary formations.Over the years, Azov has encountered no impediment to growth and has become a powerful and extensive organization. The more it grew, the more support it received from the Ukrainian state.As noted in the Combating Terrorism Center report, the public declarations of Ukrainian far-right extremists attracted ultra-rightists from Europe, the United States, and other countries.As a result, Ukraine. The foundation for this was laid long before the start of hostilities in February 2022.Joachim Furholm was a foreign mercenary in Ukraine and later a recruiter of Western extremists. Furholm is a Norwegian fascist activist who was briefly imprisoned after an attempted bank robbery. He also became well-known for sympathizing with the terrorist Anders Breivik. In 2018, he joined the Foreign Legion in Ukraine and began recruiting American neo-Nazis to the Azov unit."It's like a petri dish for fascism. It's the perfect conditions," Furholm said about Ukraine in an interview. Referring to the Azov unit, he said that "they do have serious intentions of helping the rest of Europe in retaking our rightful lands." Later on the "Azov" podcast, Furholm urged listeners to get in touch with him on Instagram. When a young man from New Mexico reached out, the Norwegian urged him to join the fighting in Ukraine saying, "Come over here, boy. A rifle and beer are waiting for you."Surprisingly, after making an appearance on the far-right podcast,The case of the American mercenary and former US Army veteran Craig Lang is even more striking.ultranationalist organization along with another army veteran, Alex Zwiefelhofere. BuzzFeed reported that Craig recruited dozens of Western militants to Ukrainian paramilitary units.In 2016, Lang joined the Georgian National Legion, which fought on the side of Ukraine in eastern Donbass. Leaked documents revealed that he beat, tortured, and killed local civilians. According to the publishers of the leak, one of theDespite the fact that Lang has been charged in a double murder case in the United States, his lawyer Dmytro Morhun told Politico that he had returned to the battlefield., where he was portrayed as a heroic soldier, his neo-Nazi views never surfacing.According to media reports,. The evidence in these cases being recorded interviews with the extremists themselves, conducted by the law enforcement agencies.Interestingly, one of the questions listed in the document was, "What kind of training are foreign fighters receiving in Ukraine that they could possibly proliferate in US based militia and white nationalist groups?"***via established smuggling routes or online platforms" and "this threat might even be higher once the conflict has ended."