© AP Photo/ Michal Dyjuk



The Polish authorities have started extraditing to the Ukrainian authorities men of conscription age who illegally left Ukraine since February 24, 2022 the Rzeczpospolita daily reports.According to the newspaper, based on an agreement with Ukraine, Poland has already extradited citizens of that country who are involved in smuggling illegal migrants to Europe.According to the Polish Border Guard's data,. About 2.8 million returned over the past 18 months.Rzeczpospolita says that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border,"This is a large number for Ukraine, becauseto strengthen the ranks of the armed forces, thus strengthening our defense and security," the newspaper quotes Ukrainian presidential representative in the Verkhovna Rada and member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fyodor Venislavsky, as saying.to start prosecuting Ukrainian citizens abroad, as many evaders have left the country either with the help of bribes to border guards or through the so-called green border, using the services of intermediaries., because Interpol data feature there. We detain such a person, inform the prosecutor's office, and the court decides on the extradition," Polish police spokesperson Mariusz Czarka explained.