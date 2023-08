Federal employees in San Francisco have been told to work from home because it is too dangerous to come to work."This recommendation should be extended to all Region IX employees, including those not currently utilizing telework flexibilities," Campbell added, referencing California and other Western states included in the same federal government zone, according to the outlet.According to the Chronicle, the 18-story building on Seventh and Mission Streets houses multiple federal agencies, including the US Department of Labor, the US Department of Transportation, and an office for Nancy Pelosi, for whom the building is named.A tenant in the building told the outlet that there have been new security measures including rotating personnel from other properties for additional security and creating a "BART Buddies," a program to escort employees to and from transit during the afternoon/evening commute.Crime has gotten so bad in the city that Nordstrom announced it was shuttering downtown locations, AT&T closed its flagship location, as did Cinemark, Old Navy Whole Foods , and T-Mobile Westfield surrendered San Francisco Centre, the city's biggest mall to its lender and Park Hotels & Resorts also announced it had stopped making its mortgage payments and turned over the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 to the bank, all due to safety concerns.