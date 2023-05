© Jason Henry/Bloomberg



ts tech industries are still booming. It is the financial hub for the whole of California, with the state now the fifth largest economy in the world. And it is home to some of the world's biggest companies.Add it all up, and San Francisco should be one of the best retail centres globally; an easy place to sell every kind of luxury good, fashion essentials and high end electronics. The money is there, as well as the people to spend it.Yet this week, the department store Nordstrom announced it was shutting its locations in the city, joining a growing exodus of big name retailers. Household brands are in despair over the damage inflicted by an ultra-woke local government.Nordstrom's announcement was yet another blow for San Francisco's battered retail industry. The company told employees it would not be renewing its leases at the Westfield Mall, nor at the Nordstrom Rack across the street, due to the "changed dynamics" in the city.Sales and corporate taxes have been pushed up. Homelessness has been tolerated right across the city centre.Last summer, a groups of business officials wrote to officials threatening to stop paying taxes if politicians failed to clear litter from the streets and stop people from openly taking drugs. And the city was shocked by the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee last month. The revered executive was stabbed in a neighbourhood not far from Google and Instagram's city offices.In 2021, foreign direct investment into new projects in San Francisco fell to their lowest level since 2009. And as shops close, real estate prices are tumbling.San Francisco's problems might seem a long way away, but they could soon be mirrored here in the UK. We have no shortage of ultra-woke local councils, and devolved administrations, which are more interested in left-wing virtue signalling than providing decent services, keeping taxes down, or making sure the streets are safe and the rubbish collected.Meanwhile, up in the SNP's Scotland, companies have faced a blizzard of legislation, such as an absurdly complex charge for returning bottles , that along with higher and higher taxes, are steadily putting many of them out of business. The list goes on and on, and as Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors take power in more councils - and let's keep in mind here that the Lib Dem are often far more woke than even their Labour rivals - it is only going to get worse and worse.There is a lesson in the closure of Nordstrom in San Francisco. It is one of the wealthiest places in the world. It has a per capita income of $160,000 (£126,000), according to figures from the Federal Reserve. That is way above anywhere in the UK, even for the ritzier parts of London and the Home Counties.