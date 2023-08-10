© Sputnik / Alexander Wilf

"At night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drones was thwarted over Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement.

Two unmanned aircraft heading toward the Russian capital have been shot down by air defenses.The officials did not provide any further details on the incident, and the type of drone used remains unclear.A video shared on social media is believed to show the moment one of the drones was hit by the air defenses. In a short clip apparently filmed by a CCTV camera, a flash is seen, accompanied by the sound of an explosion.On Sunday, another UAV was shot down while trying to strike Moscow. The attempted attack did not cause any casualties or damage on the ground.Ukrainian UAVs reached the Russian capital on July 30 and again on August 1, both times hitting the city's financial district. The military said both incidents took place after electronic countermeasures were deployed against the aircraft.